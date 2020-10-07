Early voting runs Oct. 13-30 for the Nov. 3 election. One of the local races is Allen ISD Board of Trustees, Place 6, where Polly Montgomery will face Sathyanarayana Sastry.
Polly Montgomery
Allen ISD School Board, Place 6
Profession: Retired public-school educator, adjunct college professor
Number of years in the district: 16 years
What is the most important issue facing the school district and how would you help solve it?
The most important issue in Allen ISD is student achievement and safety. As a school board trustee, it’s my responsibility to look closely at spending to make sure that taxpayers are getting the best value for their tax money. By focusing on programs that support student growth and development and providing teacher training and support so that our students can have the very best opportunities to learn, Allen ISD will continue to be an academically sound and solid career supporting public school system. It is the job of the school district to provide a well-rounded education that provides training and exposure for college and career readiness. It is a trustee’s role to make sure that the programs being provided are fiscally responsible and meet the needs of all students. I will be looking at ways to constantly improve what is already in place and support the efforts of Allen ISD.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced?
Allen does an amazing job of providing programs that support academics along with physical, social and emotional health. Programs align into two categories: cocurricular and extracurricular. Cocurricular programs can be broken down into three areas: academic support, academic advancement, and career exploration. Programs that support and/or promote student growth whether they are specifically for elementary or secondary academic support will always need to be in place and be expanded as populations determine. Extracurricular programs serve to enhance and support individual students’ skills and talents but also provide exposure and refinement to areas that students may have never thought of exploring. Self-esteem and self-confidence are nurtured and supported through various programs.
I am a supporter for programs that meet the needs of every student based on their individual needs and interests. Programs should not be cut based on numbers. Programs must meet the needs of individual students and provide opportunities for growth.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
I am pleased to hear that the district has recently set up a “transition” program for at-risk students coming back into the public-school setting. They have also recently added a program to support those students with additional needs once they have graduated and placed out of a traditional high school setting through an “apartment” learning setting where students can learn independent living skills. Allen ISD must always strive to support and enhance high achievement, social and emotional development, as well as a pre-k through age 21 program for learners with special needs.
Do you feel the district is making the right decisions financially?
Running a school district is a highly involved task. Trying to balance funds for learning, a myriad of programs, recruiting and retaining highly qualified teachers and staff and keeping buildings and equipment in tip-top shape is a huge task. Texas school funding formulas are one of the most complex issues that a school district faces. Following unfunded mandates requires a lot of juggling with available funds. Our students deserve the very best that we can provide. I believe that Allen ISD has shown due diligence in making sure that our students have what they need for them to be competitive not only in the marketplace but in highly sought out college programs. Our buildings and facilities must be updated to maintain health and safety standards as well as technology and teacher needs. There is always room to trim back, but I feel that Allen ISD does a phenomenal job in providing a highly competitive education for all students.
What’s your history of involvement in the community?
I have been an active member involved in youth and preschool programs in Allen since 2001. I was a campus administrator in Allen ISD from 2001 to 2014 when I retired. I opened Marion Elementary as the first campus principal in 2002. As a campus administrator in addition to my position as a central office coordinator, I designed and implemented countless programs for student academic success during that time period. I also organized food, clothing, diaper and school supply drives over a 12-year period. I organized and implemented Allen students participating in the national Carry the Load program. I have been an active supporter and puppy raiser for Guide Dogs for the Blind as well as supported numerous civic organizations. I served on the Board of Directors for Cornerstone Ranch for a year.
Sathya Sastry
Allen ISD Board of Trustee Place 6
IT Professional
Number of years in the district: 18 years
What is the most critical issue facing the school district, and how would you help solve it?
The critical issue in front of the Allen School Board is the citizens' approval of the bond proposal. I am participating in the AISD board workshops and meetings to understand the importance of the proposed Bond. I was involved in structuring the bond proposal through Project Kids 2020. This Bond will allow implementing the recommendations from SOAR 2030 committees.
I am involved with the AllenBond PAC that is working to educate citizens of the necessity of the Bond to incorporate excellent proposals from SOAR 2030 committees. The bond also brings equity among different schools to provide consistent education across the Allen ISD.
As an AISD Trustee, I will be working with other trustees and the Allen ISD administration team to structure future bonds in coordination with the community. Plan bonds years ahead with identified projects. Eliminate surprises to our citizens. Educate citizens consistently and continuously about potential bond proposals.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced?
I was involved with SOAR 2030, where collectively with 150 members, a comprehensive strategic plan was proposed for the next 10 years. Three district goals drove the recommendations, Center of Excellence, Future Ready Skills, and Empowered Learning. Every program will elevate Allen ISD to a new level. The committee developed Strategic Targets and Key Indicators for implementing the recommendations.
The growth of the Allen ISD is dependent on its continued evolution and innovative programs. As a Board of Trustees, I will work with other trustees and the AISD administration team to expand the following programs.
- GATE – Gifted And Talented Education program to be extended to multiple campuses. We all know that students can peak their performance at different ages and circumstances. Students showing their peak performance later get little chance to be trained under GATE in the current plan.
- Staff benefits – Teachers and staff are significant assets of the AISD. AISD can provide additional services, like free dental for the employees. Most organizations outside education provide those facilities. AISD should also contribute to their HSA accounts and contribute to their kids' education with a 529 plan. I will work with trustees and AISD administration to provide extended benefits to the teachers and staff.
- STEAM Center – the STEAM center provides a glimpse of the learning outside of the regular classroom to k-8 students. I will work with trustees and AISD administration to extend the program to include sessions in a year for the kids to recognize their interest and pursue further as they graduate from Elementary and Middle Schools.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
The SOAR 2030 recommendations have several strategic programs to enhance the student experience and learning. I will work with AISD trustees and administration to introduce the following new programs for our students, teachers and staff.
- The second language in an early year of education: It is essential to develop multiple language proficiency to strive in the current environment. When we look around, all global leaders are multilingual. Today the second language is introduced at middle schools and high schools. Teaching the second language for younger students at AISD will provide more proficiency and control.
- Embrace technology at an early age: Now, kids come to school with exposure to technology. In school, we expose students to technology such as chrome books, projectors at an early age. These are building blocks for technology. Kids are always hungry to learn new things and things they see as cool. Teaching kids to programming, animation, and digital media will bring their inner innovators to the world.
- No child is alone: There are children not included by peers to any of their activities, groups, socials. These kids grow without friends from their Allen ISD days. It may impact their performance, achievement, behavior, and social skills. At Allen ISD, this needs to be addressed not as a disciplinary action but as an involvement action.
- Continued education for teachers: There are several training programs available for teachers and staff. It is also necessary to enable teachers and staff to expand their learning, allowing them to adopt innovative teaching approaches. Teachers need to enhance their knowledge through formal education. Allen ISD should support a selected number of teachers to continue their higher education, such as bachelors, masters, or doctoral studies.
- Support SROs grow: SROs are a great asset to Allen ISD not just from security, but also from educating students in the real world. SROs should also get an opportunity to earn higher education as they may choose. Provide support for SROs for their studies in obtaining associate, bachelor, master, or doctoral degrees to grow in their career.
Do you feel the district is making the right decisions financially?
Allen ISD has received a "Superior Achievement" rating every year since the School FIRST establishment. Schools FIRST is a financial rating system similar to a district's academic rating. FIRST stands for the "Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas." The rating shows that AISD is doing a great job with financial reporting.
During my graduation at Allen ISD Leadership academy, the AISD team presented and discussed the finance and budgets in detail. Attending the AISD board workshop and meetings gave me a good understanding of the AISD finance.
Allen ISD has a depleting reserve due to deficit budgets. Continuing in this direction, AISD will see a continued shrink in the reserve funds. AISD is working on putting a balanced or surplus budget without increasing the tax rates on the citizens. Having a balanced budget and stable reserve funds is essential for AISD operations.
What’s your history of involvement in the community?
I have been involved with Allen schools and Allen city since 2011. I have been in the following committees and programs to support the Allen school district and Allen city organizations.
- Member of Allen ISD Strategic planning committee in 2012, worked with the team to develop Vision, Mission, and Graduate profile for AISD.
- Member of Allen ISD Bond committee 2019 - SOAR, worked with community members to identify renovation needs.
- Member of Allen ISD SOAR 2030, worked with a 200 member committee to develop programs to achieve the district goals.
- Member of Allen ISD Project Kids Committee 2020, to develop Bond structure and priorities
- Graduated from Allen ISD Leadership Academy 2019-2020
- Allen Parks Foundation - Ambassador program
- Board of Director, Allen Sunrise Rotary Club
- Member of Capital improvement plan to improve Allen Library
- Citizen on Patrol (COP), Patrol Allen city with a fellow COP to help Allen PD as needed
I have been volunteering in many organizations in the DFW Metroplex since 2001.
- Allen Sunrise Rotary programs such as Christmas Parade, Flag Program
- DFW Hindu Temple, supporting activities for events, food line, cleaning, and other duties
- DFW Vidya Vikas School, teaching kids the Indian language for over ten years
- The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center volunteer to serve breakfast on Sundays to the underprivileged group
- Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, participate and volunteer in their walks
- Mallige Kannada Association of North Texas (MKANT) volunteer in their events to set up, support on the stage, food services, cleanup, and other duties
- Feed My Starving Children, volunteer to pack food for different destinations
- Allen Recycle days, volunteer during the events as assigned
- BMW Dallas Marathon, volunteer at the finish line as assigned
- Allen ISD Bond supporter during the election period at the election booth.
