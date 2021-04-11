Adam Peabody
Lake Dallas City Council Place 5
Electronics technician
Number of years in the city: 3.5 years
What is the biggest challenge facing the city and how would you help solve it?
The most pressing issue we face is the selection of the new city manager. The next council will be making that decision, so it is important that we do it right this time. We have had something like four city managers in five years. I would like to get the citizens involved in the selection process either by a board or a public Q&A of the final candidates.
If elected what would your budget priorities be?
Well if you've ever been to Lake Dallas, you know we have a problem with aging and inadequate infrastructure. Drainage and roads are the biggest complaint I hear from my neighbors here. We are a landlocked city that is almost fully developed, so we are on a fixed budget. Infrastructure is expensive, and we already have a very high property tax rate that I would not want to raise. Commercial tax revenue will be key in redoing our interior roads. Lake Dallas has been trying to "activate" its downtown over the last few years, and I'm confident with the right city manager and council, we can achieve that. Not to mention we have some prime commercial real estate off Swisher where Lake Dallas residents are clamoring for a grocery store. The larger road projects will require some outside help. I met with our county commissioner to discuss her role in helping us with our main thoroughfares, and I will be writing up a summary to give her soon on our hot spots.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
My wife and I built our house here in 2017. We consider this our forever home, so it was always our intent to be involved in shaping our community. My wife teaches for LDISD, and I currently serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission Place 2. Before our home was even completed we took part in the Lake Dallas Vision 2030 surveys and meetings, and then became further involved when a micro home development was proposed on our street. I started attending City Council meetings, and successfully lead the charge against it. Afterwards I decided I'd like to become more involved, so I joined P&Z and it has evolved from there.
Why should residents vote for you?
I got involved for the right reasons. I started with concern for the neighbors on my street, and that expanded to concern for my community as a whole. We went through quite the ordeal building our home and plan to stay. We like the small town feel, and so do most of the people I have spoken with. That is why they move here, and why they stay, and I am committed to keeping that. We could make easy money if we started building apartments and high density here, but at what cost? For example: My wife and I were eating at Silva's one night pre-COVID. One family was having a conversation, then another family joined in, and then we joined in. Before you knew it, the whole restaurant was having a conversation. That is what I'm trying to preserve here. That is the small town feel that people so desperately seek in the ever expanding sea of concrete that is the DFW Metroplex, and we can offer it to them.
Anything else you would like to add?
Yes, come visit some of our local anchors. We have some great small businesses that serve Lake Dallas, but welcome all others. Get a cupcake from Linnybird's Bakeshop, ask Joe's Bait and Tackle where the fish are biting, have a cup of coffee at Liberation Coffee, drop your comforter off for a wash at Jess's Laundry, and get a Quiche from Beatitudes Tea Room. Even our Sonic is locally owned.
