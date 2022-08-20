TopGolf
Top Golf raises its nets 

At a Monday Planning and Zoning commission meeting, Top Golf’s request to raise their nets 10 feet higher was approved. While the city’s zoning ordinance allows a maximum building height of 160 feet, Top Golf requested a higher net to further protect residents and homes in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

