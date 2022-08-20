At a Monday Planning and Zoning commission meeting, Top Golf’s request to raise their nets 10 feet higher was approved. While the city’s zoning ordinance allows a maximum building height of 160 feet, Top Golf requested a higher net to further protect residents and homes in the surrounding neighborhoods.
Car show hosted to benefit first responders
Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund is hosting a car show Sept. 10 to benefit the Allen Fire and Police departments.
Residents are encouraged to come out and see the cars while supporting Allen firefighters, paramedics and police officers who are injured in the line of duty.
Chamber holds “Coffee and Connections”
The Allen Fairview Chamber ofCommerce is hosting a Coffee and Connections event from 7:15 -9 a.m. Aug. 23 atShakertinsin Allen.
All are welcome to the morning business building session where members will have the opportunity to give a 30-second “elevator speech” promoting your business. Coffee will be provided.
The event's sponsor and spotlight speakeris the McCarty Group Realtors’ Keith McCarty.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
