What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it?
Now that our City has done such a great job to enhance our business, dining and recreation presence along the SH121 corridor, it is time to look to our neighborhoods. It is imperative that we focus on our aging and neglected core infrastructure (streets, alleys, water, sewer) even more than is being done today. The Colony must be creative to help enhance and beautify our internal shopping centers and small businesses that are not along SH121. And, we must dedicate resources to making sure our public safety organizations – our Police and Fire – are properly staffed, paid, equipped and trained to meet the growth that we continue to see. We MUST shift focus to our neighborhoods, our residents, our taxpayers.
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
I have been involved with transportation for many years – first on the Board of Directors of the North Central Texas Council of Governments (overseeing the Regional Transportation Council) and then as the City’s representative to the Board of the Denton County Transportation Authority. Many projects (including the current Mobility 2045 report) have shown that the area in and around The Colony will be some of the most congested areas in the metroplex. We must work regionally to bring about the necessary adjustments to allow traffic to flow more smoothly through and around The Colony. We must look at unique and innovative ways to bring more transportation options to our residents, including working with DCTA (or DART) on light rail options along the east side of our community, and partnering with our neighbors on other options, such as bus routes. We not only have to address the traffic flow issues, but we also MUST find ways to get workers from other areas into our town to be able to fill job opportunities in our restaurants and retail.
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
There is getting less and less opportunity for new development, based upon our city borders and the recent development growth. Much of the property still available along SH121 will take care of itself. The City must look to focus any development on “re-development” opportunities – to work to enhance, to renovate and even to rebuild some of the existing retail and business developments north of SH121, in the core of our community. It is essential to look at innovative ways to utilize our ½ Economic Development sales tax to the advantage of existing developments, as we simply do not have the area of new development growth potential that we had when I was previously on City Council.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
Though all of the candidates have similar ideas, vision and suggestions for our City, my previous years on City Council, along with my regional experience with the North Central Texas Council of Governments and my state-wide experience on the Board of the Texas Municipal League, makes me the unique candidate that actually has the experience and knowledge to accomplish these goals and objectives for the future of The Colony. With my 25+ years of service to our City, I am the best candidate because I am the most qualified and experienced of the candidates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.