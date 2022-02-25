WYLIE — The Richardson High School boys basketball team took the cliche "survive and advance" to a whole new level in front of a standing room only Class 6A area playoff crowd at Wylie High School
With 13.9 seconds left in a tied game at 61-61, Richardson — who is ranked No. 1 in the nation by MaxPreps and No. 2 nationally by USA Today — put the ball in the hands of Kentucky-commit, senior guard Cason Wallace.
And Wallace showed once again why he signed on to be a future Wildcat.
Wallace took the inbounds pass near half-court, used his speed to dribble past two defenders as he drove the baseline to the basket. He then twisted his body to avoid the block of Allen 6-foot-8 junior Zachary Spitzer before laying the ball in the basket to give Richardson the lead for good in what would be a down-to-the-wire 65-61 win.
Down 2 points with 3.9 seconds left, Allen still had a chance to pull off what could have been the upset of the night, maybe the upset in the nation in prep basketball. But Allen was never able to get a shoot off after losing possession on a turnover with 1.6 seconds left. Forced to foul to get possession back, clock was not on Allen's side as it took too long to get the foul called off the inbound pass, leaving only one-tenth of a second on the clock.
And junior forward Tim Jordan, despite the Allen student section's best efforts to distract him behind the basket, hit just not one, but both ends of a one-and-one to seal the win and avoid what could have been a disappointing end to what has been a season to remember for Richardson, which improves to 32-1 overall.
Allen, down 54-46 after three quarters, set the tone for the comeback when junior guard Dylan Archey hit one of his five 3s in the game to open the fourth quarter. Archey finished with 15 points, one of three Allen (23-12) players in double figures. It was another Archey 3 that brought Allen within a field goal, down 56-54, with a little less than six minutes to play.
And it was later in the fourth, with 24.3 seconds remaining, that Allen's comeback would finally tie the game, at 61-61, on, yes, another 3-pointer, this time from junior guard Oluwafemi Olaniyan, who led all Allen scorers with 16 points.
But, that's as close as Allen would get to an upset.
"We have a group of guys who are just tough and they refuse to lose and the team plays together and I am just so overly proud of them," said Allen head coach Clark Cipoletta. "We knew going into this game we wanted to practice tomorrow so we were going to give it all we could to get back on the floor for our seniors. At the end of the game, we had a chance to win, and against a team like that if you have a chance to win the game you did something right. Once again, I am just overly proud of our guys."
After the game, the Richardson players gathered at center court to accept the area title trophy. You could sense a sigh of relief in the stands on the Richardson side, as the celebration was somewhat muted. On the other end of the gym, the Allen fans showed their pride as they cheered their players as they walked slowly off the floor and down the tunnel to the locker room.
Allen was one possession away from pulling off a stunning upset. One possession away of ending the seasons of SEC Conference recruits Wallace and Rylan Griffen (Alabama) way too early. Wallace led all Richardson scorers with 20 points, followed by Griffen and Tim Jordan with 15 points each.
Not too bad for an Allen team that wasn't picked in the preseason to even be a playoff team, let alone win a first-round game and take a nationally-ranked Richardson team to the final seconds.
"Coming into this game, I told my guys (the crowd) probably didn't know who you guys were," Cipoletta said. "We graduated two Division 1 kids off of last year's team, so this was considered to be a down year. Our seniors stepped up and helped our young kids and I told them tonight after the game that they laid down the first piece of the foundation that this program is going to get back to.
"I told them after the game don't come out of here crying, with your heads down, go out there with your head high because you just went toe-to-toe with a team that is going to be possibly playing for a state championship and possibly two NBA players in the future on that team… losing is not fun, but to compete at that level and play as good of a game as we did feels pretty good."
Richardson advances to the regional quarterfinal round to face McKinney at a date and location to be determined. McKinney defeated South Grand Prairie 60-45 to claim its area title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.