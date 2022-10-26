ALLEN—The Allen volleyball team's night didn't begin with a win-and-in scenario for a playoff spot, but it eventually became one — even if the Lady Eagles didn't know it at the time.
Allen entered Tuesday's regular-season finale against Little Elm as part of a three-way tie for third place in District 5-6A, sharing a 7-6 record with McKinney and McKinney Boyd — both of whom had business of their own to tend to that evening as well.
Of the three matches weighing on the 5-6A playoff picture, the first to go final resided in McKinney, where the Lionettes were unable to build off a first-set win over district champion Prosper in an eventual 3-1 loss.
That meant a win was all Allen needed to ensure a second straight playoff appearance, and it was an outcome they were well on their way to realizing in an eventual 3-0 home sweep of Little Elm (25-11, 25-18, 25-20).
FINAL: @ALLENVBALL def. @LEHSVolleyball 3-0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-20)Lady Eagles spread the wealth at the end with 3 different hitters tallying at least 4 kills in the 3rd set. With Prosper finishing off a 3-1 win over McKinney, that'll send Allen back to the playoffs. Seeding TBD. pic.twitter.com/RCfGGlEOca— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) October 26, 2022
Boyd rounded out the 5-6A playoff picture after outlasting Denton Braswell in five sets, squaring the Lady Eagles and Lady Broncos in a third-place tie at 8-6. A seeding game between the two will likely take place to determine the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds for the postseason, per Allen head coach Stephanie Poole.
"So proud of them. It hasn't been easy. We've definitely suffered some tough losses, but to be able to refocus and just keep our sights set on the goal of making playoffs is huge," Poole said. "Even though we had losses to Guyer and Prosper this second round, I still feel like we're playing much better volleyball. I'm proud of them hitting a different stride and gear going into the playoffs."
Those setbacks contributed to a three-game skid by the Lady Eagles heading into Tuesday's regular-season finale — a chance to get right and reignite the team's playoff hopes under the annual backdrop of senior night. Allen responded in kind, racing out to a 9-2 lead on Little Elm — including three straight points on a block by sophomore Katelyn Bowman and kills from freshman Kennedy Crayton and junior Alyssa Boyte.
"I loved the confidence they came out with. Strong starts, in general, have been a focus for us. We've been a little bit up and down with that this season, so I loved it tonight," Poole said. "The seniors did a great job maintaining their emotions — it's an emotional night and I know there's a lot going through their heads."
Those seniors all contributed on Tuesday, including senior libero Kaitlyn Parrott, who was recognized prior to the match for surpassing 500 digs on the season. Parrott helmed a back line that held Little Elm to just six kills in the first set, including two apiece from juniors Kali Liva and Quinn Brignac.
Allen led wire-to-wire in the opening frame but met some resistance from the Lady Lobos in the second set. Junior Avery Allsop got hot at the net and tallied six kills to help Little Elm weather an early four-point deficit and pull even with the Lady Eagles at 13-13 and force a timeout.
And once play resumed, the Lady Eagles leaned on the youngest player on their side of the net to help restore order. On consecutive points, Crayton tallied a kill followed by a block to spark a 10-3 run en route to a 25-18 win.
"Kennedy is something else. To come in as a freshman, she's still only 14 years old but came in and has really surprised us this season," Poole said. "We've given her more and more throughout the season, and there have been moments where she has been the one to turn things around for us."
Crayton tallied 10 kills on the night and was one of three different Lady Eagles to record at least four kills in the third set. She was joined on the attack by junior Alyssa Boyte, who led all hitters with 15 kills, while senior Janet Zhang impressed in her final home match with four of her seven kills coming in the final frame.
"What I love about this team — I'm pretty intense and have a short tolerance for giving up runs, but this team stays calm," Poole said. "Most of the time, they find a way to refocus and get themselves back on track. Sometimes it comes from a senior or a junior like Alyssa and other times it's a freshman."
@ALLENVBALL takes a 2-0 lead on Little Elm behind a 25-18 win in set 2. Little Elm battled with a big set for Avery Allsop, but Allen counters with 5 kills and a block from Alyssa Boyte (below). pic.twitter.com/L5TZEaoR6B— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) October 26, 2022
The Lady Eagles hope that mentality continues into the postseason, where they will take on either Plano West, Coppell or Flower Mound in the bi-district round, depending on how seeding shakes out with Boyd.
The 6-6A champion Lady Wolves had a 27-match winning streak snapped on Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to Flower Mound. The Lady Jaguars, as a result, enter the playoffs tied for second place in that district with Coppell. Flower Mound split its head-to-head series with the Cowgirls.
