Reconstruction of Allen's Rolling Hills Park is now officially underway.
The park, located along U.S. 75 directly north of its intersection with North Allen Drive, will have a new playground, a sport court, pavilion area, scenic trail and other amenities upon opening, Allen parks officials said in online communications with residents.
The $1.76 million project was approved by the Allen City Council in a May meeting and includes plans to expand the park to a 2.5-acre tract of land in the Rolling Hills Neighborhood that Allen Parks and Recreation purchased in 2017. This addition would make the park approximately three acres.
Rolling Hills Park has been closed since 2018 due to retaining wall deterioration resulting from a series of weather-related events.
These plans come as Allen Parks and Recreation continues to roll out its vision outlined in its Parks Master Plan. Among other facilities that are included in this plan's 2023 blueprint are the Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center and the Jupiter Dog Park.
Reconstruction of Rolling Hills Park is expected to be complete in late spring 2023.
The project's expenditures are broken down as follows:
Demolition/site preparation: $396,000
Pavement, concrete, misc. hardscape: $921,000
Landscaping: $166,000
Irrigation: $107,000
Misc.: $176,000
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader.
