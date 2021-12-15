As record heat hit Allen in summer 2019, residents were given higher water rates than normal.
An $11 million water infrastructure overhaul that was planned in the aftermath of that surge was unanimously approved by Allen City Council in its Tuesday meeting.
City officials contended that this “advanced metering infrastructure” (AMI) system would more efficiently conserve water for residents and businesses in Allen while automating the process of meter monitoring, thereby reducing labor costs for the city.
According to Steve Massey, the city’s Community Services Director, the AMI system was considered by the council after record heat in summer 2019 led to a surge in water use that caused residents across Allen to pay a higher utility price tier.
“Their bills were volumetrically high and disproportionately cost-high,” Massey said.
This water surge prompted city officials to conduct an internal services audit for Allen’s water system. AMI was identified as one of the most cost-effective ways to conserve water, Massey told council members.
“The system pays for itself during its useful life of 20 years,” he said.
AMI is a water utility system where water meters are connected to a single communication network. Under this system, hourly meter reads are provided to city staff automatically and can be accessed online by residents and businesses.
While the proposed AMI installation faced no opposition from the council, city officials still addressed potential trepidation concerning its cost.
“I know there’s people out there that look at this price tag, and it bothers them,” said Councilman Chris Schulmeister. “I don’t want people to say I’m just approving this willy-nilly. (…) I’ve given this a lot of thought.”
Massey said the AMI installation is expected to be complete by December 2023 at the latest, possibly earlier depending on the severity of ongoing global supply chain issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.