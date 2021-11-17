A residential replat for a single-family residential development that would bring 112 homes to The Farm project was recommended in a unanimous vote by the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission in a Tuesday meeting.
This project, named “Watters Edge at The Farm,” is comprised of approximately 11 acres of land with space for 112 residential lots. If approved by Allen City Council, this replat would accompany the pending The Farm mixed-use development generally located along Sam Rayburn Tollway and Alma Drive.
This is the second resubmittal of plans to the commission since its Nov. 2 meeting, where the developer was required to demonstrate compliance with various zoning ordinances.
With the amended recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission, it is now pending the approval of Allen City Council. The date in which the council will take a vote on the replat is undetermined at this time.
If approved, Watters Edge at The Farm would be in the southern area of The Farm, a pending 135-acre mixed-use development that will offer residential, retail, office and dining space.
