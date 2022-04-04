Junior League of Collin County logo

The Collin County Women of Influence Awards event will take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the Courtyard by Marriott near the CUTX Event Center in Allen.

As an extension of the Junior League of Collin County’s mission as an “organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers,” the Collin County Women of Influence Awards celebrates volunteerism by recognizing influential women volunteers who live, work, or serve in Collin County. Proceeds from the event support the charitable works of the Junior League of Collin County.

The 2022 Honorees will also be recognized:

  • Business Leader of the Year: Monique Je’ Muhummad
  • Newcomer of the Year: Leia Hunt
  • Nonprofit Professional of the Year: Sherelle Alexander Reed
  • Volunteer of the Year: DeAdrian Maddox
  • Young Professional of the Year: Kate Valent
  • Legacy Award: Sara Egelston Akers

More than 1,000 women strong, connected by values of service, leadership and respect, the Junior League of Collin County is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. This year the Junior League of Collin County will touch lives and forever change them through outreach and support of over 110 local agencies and 12 community projects and initiatives. For membership or to contribute, please visit: http://www.jlcollincounty.org

