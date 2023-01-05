As the Allen community steps into 2023, leaders with the city, Allen ISD and Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce take a look at some wins from 2022 and areas of opportunity for 2023.
The city of Allen saw multiple wins in 2022 including development of The Farm, a 135-acre mixed-use development along State Highway 121. Since the opening of The Farm’s open-air food hall, The Hub, community members have traveled to the development to enjoy its food and event options. 2022 also marked a turning point in our focus on redevelopment, the city said. Specifically in the areas surrounding Allen’s historic downtown. The city launched a resident-led downtown steering committee to gather community input to research what is needed or desired in the area before presenting findings and recommendations to the city council over the summer. This information will drive council discussions about zoning and redevelopment in the downtown area heading into 2023, the city said.
Significant progress on Rolling Hills Park, located just off US-75 near downtown Allen and the Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center, have been made and are slated to open this year.
“And I don’t think we could let 2022 pass by without noting the widespread excitement over Allen’s first H-E-B, which broke ground at the corner of Greenville and Exchange Parkway this summer and will open in 2023,” Allen City Manager Eric Ellwanger said.
Looking to 2023, the city aims to continue development along SH-121 to maximize the taxable value of that land, which in turn minimizes the property tax burden of Allen residential homeowners; advancing the conversation about downtown redevelopment and moving toward a “catalyst project” to jump-start development in line with community input; reinvesting in aging city infrastructure – including roads, water/sewer and technology – to maintain Allen’s quality of life, Ellwanger said.
The city currently has some projects in the works including Allen’s citywide smart water meter installation project, which began in 2022. The city anticipates it will pick up pace through this year.
“For the first time, individual residents and business owners in Allen are able to track their water use in near-real time using a customer portal,” Ellwanger said. “This will be a tremendous help to customers who are trying to prevent high water bills caused by leaks, bad irrigation settings and other common causes. With more than 5,000 meters already installed, we are on track to replace every meter in Allen by the end of 2023.”
The city also expects to wrap up the planning phase for Allen Public Library’s expansion and anticipates breaking ground by the end of 2023.
“I think Allen can expect a continued focus on customer service across all departments and facilities,”Ellwanger said. “Unlike private companies which exist to turn a profit, the City of Allen exists to provide a service — many services, in fact — used by our community every day. More than 100,000 people have chosen to live in Allen, and we care deeply about making it a place they’re proud to call home.”
Allen ISD also saw strides made in 2022 through a successful Eagle Engagement initiative designed for parents and community members to get involved in Allen ISD. Community members who may not have children attending Allen ISD schools – like members of the Silver Eagles Club – can learn more about the many opportunities available within Allen ISD.
Another accomplishment in 2022 was the Allen ISD Board of Trustees’ recognition as the Outstanding Board of the Year in the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards program.
Looking to 2023, Allen ISD has three goals that were established through the SOAR 2030 strategic vision process: Culture of Excellence, Future Ready Skills, and Empowered Learning, Superintendent Robin Bullock said.
The school district aims to continue progress on each of its goals to continue supporting students and staff through programs like Heart at Work employee benefit program, where the district partners with local businesses and organizations to offer unique promotions and recognitions to Allen ISD team members including a free movie night for employees and their families hosted by CUTX, free tickets to hockey games from the Allen Americans and free detailing services from Trademark Car Wash.
“During the 2023 spring semester, Allen ISD administrators will place an emphasis on the opening of the new early childhood school,” Bullock said. “The district will host the full-day prekindergarten services at a single campus beginning in the Fall of 2023, and we look forward to placing staff members at the school and welcoming our youngest students into this growing program. The full-day prekindergarten program is a wonderful opportunity to provide young children with solid foundational skills before they enter elementary school.”
Beyond improvement in the classroom, Bullock says community members can expect Allen ISD students to make a greater impact through collections, service days and more.
“I am especially proud of the fast-growing tradition known as Eagle Give Day,” Bullock said. “This once-a-semester event transforms Allen High School into a massive community service event. Students can choose projects that fit their passion, whether it’s making sandwiches for homeless shelters, designing holiday cards for senior citizens, or making blankets for a children’s hospital. Eagle Give Day is now spreading to other campuses in Allen ISD, and it’s inspiring to see our students selflessly give their time for the benefit of others. Seeing our young generation act in this way makes me hopeful for 2023 and beyond.”
Allen’s business community also has a lot to look forward to in 2023, as the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce aims to enhance its programming to provide more engaging events and networking, along with additional ways to generate business for our members.
The chamber plans to continue its fundraising events with some upgrades including its annual volunteer recognition gala, two golf tournaments, a corporate challenge, spring and holiday gift shows and a four-part series of business related workshops in partnership with Collin Corporate College. Additionally, the chamber plans to host Collin County Days in Austin, partnering with the Frisco, McKinney and Plano chambers of commerce. Advocacy and diversity will continue to be a big part of chamber programming, and the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its young professionals group as a means of engaging the younger members of the chamber, providing them with opportunities to engage and build skills that will eventually lead to a new generation of professionals and leaders in the Allen community. The chamber’s ‘We Inspire Women’s Summit’ is anticipated to be bigger 2023, Sharon Mayer, chamber CEO and president said.
Mayer said that business owners and community members can expect a continued partnership with businesses and the Allen and Fairview municipal governments.
“These partnerships allow all entities to engage and benefit from joint meetings and provide opportunities for the Chamber to assist in the promotion of activities and programming that provide benefit to everyone,” Mayer said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
