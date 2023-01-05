2023.jpg

Downtown redevelopment will be one of the areas of focus for the city of Allen this year. 

 Rick Rogers

As the Allen community steps into 2023, leaders with the city, Allen ISD and Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce take a look at some wins from 2022 and areas of opportunity for 2023.

The city of Allen saw multiple wins in 2022 including development of The Farm, a 135-acre mixed-use development along State Highway 121. Since the opening of The Farm’s open-air food hall, The Hub, community members have traveled to the development to enjoy its food and event options. 2022 also marked a turning point in our focus on redevelopment, the city said. Specifically in the areas surrounding Allen’s historic downtown. The city launched a resident-led downtown steering committee to gather community input to research what is needed or desired in the area before presenting findings and recommendations to the city council over the summer. This information will drive council discussions about zoning and redevelopment in the downtown area heading into 2023, the city said.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

