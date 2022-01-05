With a new year now in effect, Allen is gearing up to expand and renovate its infrastructure as population and economic growth in the city continues.
Below are five major infrastructure projects that are slated to start or be completed in 2022.
Allen Drive Gateway
The $4 million Allen Drive Gateway project, which entails the construction of two roundabouts in both intersections of Allen Drive and U.S. 75, was narrowly approved by Allen City Council in late October.
Some residents questioned the necessity and financial prudence of the project, with Councilman Dave Shafer calling it “a grotesque waste of taxpayer funds.” Conversely, the city’s engineering department contended that the roundabouts would manage traffic flow more efficiently and enhance motorist safety while not requiring the city to purchase any additional property.
Construction of the roundabouts began in December and is expected to be complete in spring 2022.
Stacy Pump Station Rehab
Renovations for the Stacy Road Pump Station, one of Allen’s two water distribution systems, are expected to be underway in 2022.
According to city documents, the renovations are needed due to the infrastructure’s 35-year lifespan. The $4.8 million project would replace the existing pumps with more energy efficient ones and also replace an HVAC system at the plant that was damaged due to weather.
FM 2551 expansion
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is working to expand FM 2551’s Angel Parkway stretch from two lanes to six lanes.
Plans for this expansion were announced in 2016, but per a press release from the city, the project was postponed in 2020 due to “difficulties in relocating water and sewer lines owned by North Texas Municipal Water District.”
TxDOT is tentatively planning to award a contract for this expansion in July 2022.
Ridgeview Drive overpass
TxDOT is also spearheading the construction of an overpass along Ridgeview Drive, which was in its design phase as of late December.
Ridgeview/Alma improvements
Ridgeview Drive is also the subject of reconstruction along its intersection with Alma Drive, next to Spirit Park. This construction is anticipated to be complete next month.
