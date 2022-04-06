A preliminary plat for a 55-acre addition of the Allen Gateway development was unanimously recommended by the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission in a Tuesday meeting.
According to city documents, the Allen Gateway extension recommended by the commission on Tuesday would be divided into 10 lots along the southwest corner of the intersection between Sam Rayburn Tollway and Exchange Parkway.
The plat is a proposed addition of Allen Gateway at Twin Creeks, a 75-acre mixed-use development that was approved by Allen City Council in a January 2020 meeting. In January of this year, the council amended development regulations including a maximum limit of 60 “urban residential units” that can be constructed within 300 feet of Sam Rayburn Tollway.
In its current form, the Allen Gateway at Twin Creeks development is divided into three tracts that are zoned for commercial, multi-family residential and single-family residential uses. Developers are also planning on installing a 440 square foot LED sign in a tract of land directly east of the toll road.
The Allen Gateway project is part of a series of multi-use developments in the Twin Creeks district, which comprises 2,600 acres of land dedicated to townhomes, apartments, single-family homes and a golf course.
The 55-acre Allen Gateway addition will be considered by Allen City Council in a future meeting.
