Allen Police are investigating a murder-suicide that left six people dead.
Sgt. Jon Felty said authorities were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pine Bluff Drive in Allen on Monday morning around 1 a.m. after a family friend of one of the victims called and said one of the residents was suicidal.
Dispatched officers arrived on the scene to conduct a welfare check to find six deceased people ranging in age from 19 to an unspecified elderly age. One of the victims reportedly posted a lengthy suicide note on Facebook beforehand.
“Two of the brothers that resided there had agreed to complete suicide and then they ended up taking the entire family with them,” Felty said. He added that there was “no indication” that the other four victims agreed to the suicide pact.
No surviving witnesses were reported.
“We’re still processing the scene, obviously, but I think it probably occurred more like on Saturday,” Felty said. “Our investigation is revealing we think it occurred sometime [on] Saturday.”
Police are still investigating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.