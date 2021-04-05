Allen PD
Courtesy of Allen Police Department

Allen Police are investigating a murder-suicide that left six people dead.

Sgt. Jon Felty said authorities were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pine Bluff Drive in Allen on Monday morning around 1 a.m. after a family friend of one of the victims called and said one of the residents was suicidal.

Dispatched officers arrived on the scene to conduct a welfare check to find six deceased people ranging in age from 19 to an unspecified elderly age. One of the victims reportedly posted a lengthy suicide note on Facebook beforehand.

“Two of the brothers that resided there had agreed to complete suicide and then they ended up taking the entire family with them,” Felty said. He added that there was “no indication” that the other four victims agreed to the suicide pact.

No surviving witnesses were reported.

“We’re still processing the scene, obviously, but I think it probably occurred more like on Saturday,” Felty said. “Our investigation is revealing we think it occurred sometime [on] Saturday.”

Police are still investigating.

