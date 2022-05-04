A roughly 85-acre multi-use development along State Highway 121 is now one step closer to being realized as it pends approval from Allen City Council.
In its Tuesday meeting, the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the establishment of a planned development zoning district for the project. The development, named Chelsea 121, would be located along an 84.4-acre plot of land on the northwest corner of Chelsea Boulevard and Ridgeview Drive, directly south of Sam Rayburn Tollway/S.H. 121.
Of the total acreage, 59.7 acres will be zoned for industrial use, while 14.2 acres will be zoned for townhome use and 10.4 for office/retail use. Developers are planning for the retail and office space to devote 200,000 square feet to offices and 24,000 square feet to restaurants.
The development is being spearheaded by Stillwater Capital, a Dallas-based real estate company that is also behind The Link, a $1 billion mixed-use project next to Frisco's PGA headquarters, and Haggard Farm, a similar mixed-use development that is currently being constructed in Plano's historic Haggard family farm land.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader.
