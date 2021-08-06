The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) has reported that a spill of domestic wastewater from the Wilson Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant (RWWTP) in the 3000 block of Orr Road in Allen has occurred within the plant perimeter and was contained within the plant. The unauthorized discharge occurred at 10:26 a.m. on Friday.
Approximately 89,760 gallons of partially treated wastewater was spilled when a contractor working at the Wilson Creek RWWTP facility damaged a 20” wastewater pipe. NTMWD personnel were able to stop the discharge by 11:20 a.m. All discharges were contained within the construction excavation hole and did not cross the fence line of the plant. Repairs began immediately, and the contents of the spill are being pumped back to the treatment process from the excavation hole. All impacted areas will be cleaned and disinfected.
There was no impact to the environment, and the discharge did not impact the NTMWD potable water system. Drinking water delivered by NTMWD is safe for human use and consumption.
NTMWD personnel have notified the appropriate local governmental officials and the TCEQ Regional Office of this event. Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within a half mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling. The water supplied by your local municipality, whether directly through your faucet or provided to a wholesale customer, is safe to drink and may be used for personal use.
The public should avoid contact with the waste material, soil or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil or water potentially affected by the overflow, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
Should you have any questions regarding this matter, please read the SSO FAQ posted on the NTMWD website at https://www.ntmwd.com/fact-sheets or contact Kathleen Vaught, Public Relations Specialist at 972-442-5405 or by email, kvaught@ntmwd.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.