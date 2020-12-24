In 1999, Collin County was given a new area code to represent its geographical region in the Federal Communication Commission’s North American Numbering Plan.
This area code was 469, and it was created to accommodate the population boom in the region where two once-separate area codes, 214 and 972, started to overlap.
The exhaustion of this area code and its counterparts seemed imminent in February when the Public Utility Commission of Texas approved a new 945 area code to be designated to the North Texas region. According to mobile providers such as T-Mobile and Verizon, this area code will be assigned starting Jan. 15 in Collin County and neighboring areas.
“The growth of the population in Dallas and surrounding cities is a reflection of the continued economic vitality in the region and across the state,” said Gov. Greg Abbott in the PUC’s press release. “When the availability of jobs intersects with the quality of life in Texas, this kind of growth is to be expected. I applaud the PUC for taking this prudent step.”
This new change will not affect those with existing numbers with 214, 469 or 972 area codes. According to Verizon, the 945 area code will be assigned to carriers in Dallas and surrounding cities such as Allen, Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Rockwall, Grand Prairie, and even cities serviced by the 817 area code including Waxahachie.
Along with the 214 area code, 817 was one of the original area codes of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, having been implemented in 1947 and 1953 respectively. Other area codes present in the Metroplex include 940, 682 and 903.
