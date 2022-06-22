A zoning amendment for a proposed brewery in Allen was unanimously recommended by the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission and is now pending the approval of Allen City Council.
The proposed zoning amendment would allow the applicant, Armor Brewing Co., to add roughly 2,300 square feet of outdoor space open to families and patrons of all ages, 1,200 square feet of additional kitchen space and 600 square feet for a cooler extension. It also includes additional parking and re-landscaping to make the project compliant with city zoning regulations.
But one key feature of this proposed $2.5 million overhaul is the conversion of a nearby vacant property along the intersection of Bethany Drive and Prestige Circle into a microbrewing facility.
Similar to nearby breweries such as Tupps Brewery in McKinney and Community Beer Company in Dallas, Armor Brewing Co. says the property will be a family-friendly restaurant space with outdoor games and play areas for children. Among its prospective offerings will be hard seltzers, IPAs, lagers, a pilsner, an ale and a stout.
Per the applicant, this project is anticipated to bring 35-40 jobs to Allen while having an economic impact of $5 million the first year of its operation.
The applicants also own and manage Armor Coffee Co.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.