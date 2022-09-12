Here is a list of things to mark on your calendar in Allen for the week of Sept. 12.
Challenging long-held myths
Karankawa is the name of indigenous people who, for several centuries, controlled much of the Texas Gulf Coast shore from present-day Galveston Bay south to Corpus Christi Bay. Historians long thought the Karankawa people had disappeared. Described as cannibals in school textbooks, their extinction was celebrated because of these alleged behaviors. Tim Seiter, a third-year history PhD student at SMU and Alex Perez, linguist and cultural advisor to the Karankawan tribe will challenge myths regarding cannibalistic behaviors and the notion that they are extinct at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Allen Public Library, located at 300 N. Allen Drive. Admission to the program is free, and it will be web-casted live on allentx.swagit.com.
Seiter will reveal evidence that documents three major attempts of annihilation led by Athanase de Mézières, Domingo Cabello y Robles, and Nicholas de La Mathe. Because of the resistance that the Karankawan warriors exhibited, the tribe was labeled as loathsome giants or cannibals. Many tribal members accepted the labels of Hispanic, Tejano, American and assimilated into those cultures. Today, a resurgence of the Karankawa tribe is apparent. The Karankawa descendants have a tribal council and two clans—one centered in Corpus Christi and the other in Galveston.
Turning fantasy to reality
One place, one weekend. All your projects solved. The Collin County Home & Garden Show is coming to the Allen Event Center from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 16 to help turn your home improvement and outdoor projects from fantasy to reality. Admission is free.
Library to hold fall festival
Join the Allen Public Library for its annual outdoor Fall Festival from 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 17. The event will include a bubble bus, animals from a petting zoo, games, a fire truck, a dinosaur exhibit and more.
The event is free to attend and is sponsored in part by the Friends of the Allen Public Library and the North Texas Municipal Water District.
Scavenger hunt
Allen residents young and old, whether working solo or in a team, are invited to participate in a city-wide scavenger hunt.
This all-age activity is a smartphone-guided event where participants play on their own schedule by following instructions provided by the in-game host. Participants can fill their virtual scavenger sack with the items you help choose through riddle-like clues.
Teams are timed and each item found will be appraised and a combination of these two factors will be used to rank you against other teams. Participants can register at itsascavengerhunt.com
A place to craft
Knitters, chrocheters, and other fiber crafters are invited to the Allen Public Library’s upstairs program room from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Attendees can bring their own projects to work with other fiber craters.
