A docket call originally scheduled on the two-year anniversary of a mass shooting in El Paso was postponed for the shooting suspect Monday due to the court’s heavy backlog and the defense counsel’s request for a continuance.
The suspect, 23-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, was originally scheduled for a docket call on Aug. 3 at 8:30 a.m. via a Zoom video conference. However, due to circumstances stemming primarily from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and “complex discovery,” the scheduled proceeding was vacated and set for Nov. 18 at 2 p.m.
“Both parties agreed that the interest of justice outweigh [sic] the interest of defendant and the public in a speedy trial and agree that the timing from the scheduled docket calls through the next docket call, is excludable time within the meaning of the Speedy Trial Act,” court documents stated. “Therefore, the Court is of the opinion that the currently set docket call via Zoom video conference must be vacated.”
Until the November docket call, both parties are required to file written joint statuses, which are designed to periodically update the Court on developments of the case, every 30 days effective Aug. 16.
On Aug. 3, 2019, Crusius allegedly shot and killed 23 people at a Wal-Mart store in El Paso. Authorities believe he posted a manifesto on 8chan, an online message board commonly associated with white supremacist movements, approximately 20 minutes before the shooting. In the manifesto, the author said, “This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas. They are the instigators, not me. I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion.”
The New York Times described the shooting as “the deadliest attack to target Latinos in modern American history.”
Crusius, an Allen resident and 2017 graduate from Plano Senior High School, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with capital murder in the wake of the incident.
