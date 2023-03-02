The Texas Department of Transportation aims to encourage electric vehicle-friendly transportation, and it starts with US 75.
By the end of 2023, TxDoT aims to convert the highway’s underutilized HOV lanes into “technology lanes” for low-emission vehicles.
The lanes will be open only to low emission vehicles from 7-9 a.m. and from 4-6 p.m. For the rest of the day, US 75 will have five general purpose lanes.
“The project for US 75 will allocate two hours where the lanes will be electric vehicle and HOV friendly,” TxDOT Public Information Officer Madison Schein said. “Statewide, we have a bigger plan for this several years out creating opportunities for people to use electric vehicles and get to their destinations.”
The more overarching project involves increasing the number of electric vehicle charging stations near highways. While Schein says the project is several years down the road, TxDoT is securing funding to help bring the project to fruition.
“The Federal Highway Administration has a $60.4 million apportioned for electric vehicles,” she said. “A big push we're having statewide is for electric vehicle charging stations.”
TxDoT had developed the Texas EV Infrastructure Plan in the spring of 2022, following an initial National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program Guidance from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). The electric vehicle network aims to give drivers easy access to charging stations when traveling for work, recreation, or exploration regardless of distance traveled or weather conditions. In accordance with guidance, the plan will focus on interstate routes then transition to off-interstate routes and urban areas.
According to the timeline provided by TxDoT, year one will focus on building out the electric alternative fuel corridors to meet FHWA guidance. According to TxDoT, around 56 new locations will be needed. They will complement 27 existing locations installed by the private sector and 26 planned locations resulting from settlement grants that meet FHWA requirements.
After Electric Alt Fuel Corridors are completed, phase two will focus on rural counties and small urban areas.
Year three and onward will consist of continuing TxDoT’s efforts to bring charging stations near Texas’ highways.
