US 75.jpg
Courtesy of the city of Allen

The Texas Department of Transportation aims to encourage electric vehicle-friendly transportation, and it starts with US 75.

By the end of 2023, TxDoT aims to convert the highway’s underutilized HOV lanes into “technology lanes” for low-emission vehicles.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

