Two eagles have joined the Allen High School flock and aim to bring out the spirit in the Allen community.
Aleyna Talanantez and Morgan Irvin have begun their sophomore year at Allen High School getting involved in major sporting and back to school events as well as pep rallies and outreach to younger kids — as Allen High School Eagle mascots.
“We get lots of requests for mascots. We have a program called "Reading with the Eagles" where football and cheer go to the different elementary schools some weeks, and the mascots participate in that,” Cheer Sponsor Denise Hollis said. “On Sept. 20, we have a middle school night here for the varsity volleyball teams, and the mascots have been asked to participate. They do get a lot of requests throughout the year to participate in school and community events. It's hats off to these two girls because they are not part of our cheer class period. They take a lot of this on themselves and coordinate together. They have a great attitude working together.”
Both Talanantez and Irvin chose to audition for the school mascot to be more engrained in the school’s culture.
“Going to the games and looking from above, I could see the band members playing during half time and being with the cheerleaders, mascots and seniors in a kind of big corral,”. Talanantez said. “For me, it was an eye-opening moment where I wanted to get involved in my school in a way where I could look back and enjoy what I remember.”
Prior to becoming mascots together, both students were on the volleyball and basketball teams together at Ford Middle School. Now that they are co-mascots, Talanantez said she and Irvin plan to grow closer as they work together at events.
“You definitely have to be dedicated to being a mascot,” Irvin said. “It does take out of Fridays, after school and in the mornings if you do pep rallies and other events. One of the more rewarding things is to see peoples' faces light up. Especially the kids. They love to take pictures.”
In addition to hyping up attendees at Allen’s games, the mascot duo also plans on collaborating with other mascots from other districts like Prosper ISD for entertaining skits to perform during games.
“A few weeks ago, before school started, we had another mascot from Prosper reach out to us and ask if we wanted to do a skit with them for the upcoming game between Allen and Prosper,” Talanantez said. “It looks like there will be two mascots versus one mascot in a dance battle.”
The students’ first big day will be Friday with the school’s largest pep rally leading up to Allen’s first home game.
“All the students will be there, and it's supposed to be really interesting,” Irvin said. “For the football game, I'm excited to have my first varsity football game. You get to be on the field and up and the stands. That's cool.”
While the Friday night lights in Allen centers around football, Chief Communications Officer David Hicks highlighted the importance of the Allen community as a whole to Allen’s football games.
“Really when we think about Friday night lights now, we think about a higher community aspect,” Hicks said. “You think about the band, the drill team, the cheerleaders, ROTC who present the flags at the beginning of the game, there are so many students who help make up that experience. Mascots are a key part of that as well. It's just really exciting to have Morgan and Elena and to see smiles from everybody in the stands. That's the great thing about Allen. Everybody gets in the stadium, and it's all about one thing. That thing is supporting students no matter what organization they're part of.”
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
