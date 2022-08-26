Two eagles have joined the Allen High School flock and aim to bring out the spirit in the Allen community.

Aleyna Talanantez and Morgan Irvin have begun their sophomore year at Allen High School getting involved in major sporting and back to school events as well as pep rallies and outreach to younger kids — as Allen High School Eagle mascots.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

