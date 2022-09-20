This story has been updated to include the most up-to-date information as of 5 p.m. Sept. 20.
A motor vehicle accident closed Westbound Stacy Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, as a truck lay overturned under US-75 at Stacy Road.
According to a bystander on the scene, the vehicle, "flew off 75 and hit the ground."
Police officers and emergency services are on the scene to put out the fire and control traffic. More information to come as available.
Commuters can expect delays in all directions for the remainder of the evening and into tonight. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. the East Service Road from Cabela’s Drive to Stacy Rd will be shutdown.
The Allen Police Department announced that one person has tragically died as a result of the crash that occurred on US-75 at the Stacy Road overpass.
Officers were called at 2:57 p.m. to a major crash in the 2000 block of northbound US-75. When they arrived, officers found a tractor trailer on the east service road engulfed in flames.
"It appears the tractor trailer was northbound on US-75 and collided with another vehicle," the department said in a press release. "After the collision, the tractor trailer drove over the right side of the overpass, crashed on the service road below, and burst into flames. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
The Allen Police Department is asking the community for cooperation while investigating the scene.
Anyone who witnessed this crash or has any information regarding it is asked to contact the Allen Police Department Traffic Unit at 214.509.4288.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
