Library presents 75 speeches by American women
Nationally recognized journalist, speechwriter and speaker Dana Rubin shares the long-overlooked history of female orators in America at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Allen Public Library. Admission to the program is free, and it will be web-cast live at https://actv.org/ by clicking on the WATCH button.
This is the first anthology to make the argument that women’s voices have been crucial to the founding and development of the nation, and that without them we can’t understand the history of the United States. Rubin’s book provides cogent evidence that women have changed the world with their ideas and their public voices, even though the history books have obscured this. From the American colonial period to the present, our nation was fundamentally shaped by the ideas of women, primarily expressed through the spoken word. Speeches by American women shaping the national debates and defining American values are presented in this concise anthology.
Acrobats coming to the Allen Public Library
The internationally acclaimed Taiwan Acrobatic Troupe offers a stunning dance presentation at the Allen Public Library p.m. Sunday, April 30. Organized by the National Taiwan College of Performing Arts, admission to the program is free.
To celebrate the US-Taiwan Heritage Week and Canadian Asian Heritage Month, the Overseas Communities Affairs Council of Taiwan selects artists from the National Taiwan College of Performing Arts to dazzle audiences across the U.S and Canada. The first stop of this year’s American tour will be in North Texas. They will then perform in 13 other cities throughout North America. Can’t be there in person? The program will be streamed live on ACTV. Find cable channel and streaming app viewing options at Watch ACTV or view online at AllenTV.org or YouTube.com/AllenCityTV.
The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr. Call 214-509-4911 for additional information.
The HUB to hold adoption event
Come out to the HUB in Allen April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to adopt a new family friend.
The HUB is located at 1289 Johnson Road, Allen, Texas 75013 at the Southeast corner of Sam Rayburn Tollway (121) and Alma Drive.
HUB movie night
Come out to the HUB at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a family movie night, where families will get to see “Madagascar."
The HUB is a family-friendly entertainment and restaurant venue featuring daily events including live music, outdoor movies, sports watch parties and more along with a variety of food and drink options. In conjunction with its movie nights, the HUB also holds its neighborhood nights at 5:30 p.m., where hot chocolate and popcorn are served for free.
Allen Fire department to host lifesaving class
Allen residents are invited to a Stop the Bleed class from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at 310 Century Pkwy.
Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign that encourages bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.
Attendees will receive a participation certificate for attending the class. Questions can be directed to Tony Cooper, AFD EMS Specialist, at 214-509-4420 or tcooper@cityofallen.org.
While this class is free of charge, the department said it often sees "no-shows" each month. Registrants are encouraged to cancel their reservation or contact the department to pass their spot on to someone on the waitlist if the registrant can no longer attend.
