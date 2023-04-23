5 things allen.jpg

Library presents 75 speeches by American women

Nationally recognized journalist, speechwriter and speaker Dana Rubin shares the long-overlooked history of female orators in America at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Allen Public Library. Admission to the program is free, and it will be web-cast live at  https://actv.org/   by clicking on the WATCH button. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

