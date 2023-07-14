Allen USA

The city of Allen aims to get more residents involved in programs including the Allen USA Steering committee.

 City of Allen

The city of Allen is continuing its efforts to engage more residents as its Community Engagement Advisory Board reaches its one-year milestone.

The advisory board chair, John Gain, presented an update to Allen City Council on July 11, discussing what the board has done since its inception.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments