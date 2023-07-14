The city of Allen is continuing its efforts to engage more residents as its Community Engagement Advisory Board reaches its one-year milestone.
The advisory board chair, John Gain, presented an update to Allen City Council on July 11, discussing what the board has done since its inception.
According to Gain, the board was created to strengthen the Allen community by providing residents with the resources they need to engage with the city. Since its first meeting in November 2022, the board has established board liaisons for the ADA transition plan – aimed at helping residents of all abilities access parks and recreations facilities – and the Allen USA steering committee to get more residents involved in putting the event together.
The board has also given direction on community development grant funding and has helped oversee the city’s Engage Allen platform.
Looking ahead to 2024, Gain said the board aims to establish a #noplacelikeallen brand for community engagement that will be marketed to residents. The board also aims to help bring more enhanced programming to city events and daily operation, including outreach for new residents, as well as elevated city programs to introduce the city to new residents and possibly reintroduce the city to existing residents.
To strengthen community partnerships, the advisory board recommended quarterly meetings and collaborations with local organizations.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
