On Monday, thousands of people in Collin County celebrated American Independence Day with fireworks.
Dogs, for the most part, did not.
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), fireworks can trigger a flight-or-fight response for pets, causing many of them to run away and act aggressively in the process. A 2013 study from Applied Animal Behaviour Science found that almost half of the surveyed owners reported having dogs exhibit fear when hearing loud noises such as fireworks, thunder and gunshots.
"The days around July 4th are some of the busiest we see all year with regards to lost pets," said Jamey Cantrell, the Animal Services Director for the city of Plano, on Tuesday.
Deborah Michnick, the Animal Control Supervisor for the city of Allen, confirmed that while Allen Animal Services typically encounters a similar trend, it only processed two lost reports for missing dogs and one dog brought in as a stray on Tuesday, July 5.
Allen city law mandates that fireworks can only be launched within city limits with a special permit, and Allen's staple Fourth of July celebration, Market Street Allen USA, took place one week before the holiday on June 25. The city of Allen encouraged attendees to leave their pets at home over the duration of the event.
Michnick did not clarify if service levels at the Allen Animal Shelter increased immediately following the festival.
Plano's Fourth of July celebration, dubbed "All American Fourth," took place Monday evening, but Cantrell says the influx of lost/found pet reports happened even before then.
On Tuesday, Cantrell said the Plano Animal Shelter received 12 such reports since Saturday and fielded "dozens of calls" from residents whose pets were missing. Per Cantrell, the shelter will typically see three or fewer lost/found pet reports over the course of a non-holiday weekend.
"Every year we try to educate people about how to keep their pets happy and safe during the holiday but unfortunately not everyone heeds our advice," he said. "Hopefully we’ll be able to get them all back home where they belong."
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.