Allen High school .jpg
Allen ISD

Allen High School students recently participated in the American Mathematics Competition and brought home several awards.  

Advancing to participate in the American Invitational Mathematics Exam (AIME) are Blake Maulsby, Warith Rahman, Rishi Raj, Eric Yang, Zafir Nasim, Vedant Mohapatra, and Angela Yan.  

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

