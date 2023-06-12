Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: June 12, 2023 @ 5:13 pm
Allen High School students recently participated in the American Mathematics Competition and brought home several awards.
Advancing to participate in the American Invitational Mathematics Exam (AIME) are Blake Maulsby, Warith Rahman, Rishi Raj, Eric Yang, Zafir Nasim, Vedant Mohapatra, and Angela Yan.
In addition, Diego Garcia, Jakob McPherson, and Anthony Xu earned a certificate of distinction by scoring in the top 5 percent.
Rounding out the honors, Jessie Wang won honors in the Young Women in Mathematics program and will compete in the USA Junior Mathematical Olympiad.
