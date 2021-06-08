Aimee Cherry
Courtesy of Allen ISD

Aimee Cherry has been named the new principal for Allen ISD’s Norton Elementary School, the district announced in a Monday statement.

This appointment comes after 14 years of service by Cherry, who most recently served as assistant principal for Cheatham Elementary. Prior to this, she served as the school’s Campus Intervention Specialist and worked as a teacher for Story Elementary.

Cherry is currently a doctoral candidate at Texas A&M University-Commerce, where she is writing a dissertation and working toward a Doctorate of Education in Education Leadership. She received her Master’s in Education at Concordia University and completed her undergraduate studies at Oklahoma Christian University.

She is also an Allen ISD alumnus, having graduated from Allen High School in 2003.

“Please help us congratulate Aimee on her new role,” the district said.

Cherry’s upcoming tenure will succeed that of former Norton Elementary principal Julie DeLeon, who was first appointed to the position in 2012. Three years after completing her doctoral studies in 2018, DeLeon was named as principal of Evans Elementary, a position she will serve in the 2021-22 academic year.

0
0
0
0
0

