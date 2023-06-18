Here are five things to do in Allen the week of June 18:
Allen looks at American sightings of UFOs
Come out to the Allen Public Library at 7:30 on June 22 to hear Noe Torres, Stratton Horres and Alex Macon discuss American UFO sightings from 1900-1939.
Some believe UFOs were rarely or never seen in the skies over America until the late 1940s. However, author Noe Torres will provide evidence that UFOs have been observed throughout human history.
Can’t be there in person? The program will be streamed live on ACTV. For online, cable channel, and streaming app options, view the Watch ACTV page or use the live streaming link provided in the sidebar.
Summer Sounds Concert Series
Wear your favorite 1980s looks as you rock out to 80s Mix Tape from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. June 19 at 745 S. Allen Heights Drive.
Enjoy live music, gourmet food trucks and fun activities at Allen’s Summer Sounds Concert Series presented by Credit Union of Texas. These free, family-friendly outdoor concerts are perfect for all ages, with meals and snacks available for purchase from participating food trucks. Pack a blanket, meet up with friends and relish summer evenings spent outside.
Food trucks for June 19 include Monster Yogurt and Cheddr Wheel.
Karaoke Night
Enjoy an evening of swimming and karaoke at Ford Pool. Concessions will be available for purchase.
The event will run from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. June 23 at 724 Whitman Dr.
Summer Family Movie Nights
Come out to the Village at Allen for free movies each week beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Come early to pick up dinner at one of The Village at Allen's restaurants and eateries and enjoy live entertainment, games, prizes and giveaways for the whole family.
On June 20, attendees will have a chance to see Kung Fu Panda.
Heritage Village Open House
Visit the Allen Heritage Village during its open house from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. June 18.
352 E. St. Mary Drive. Join the Allen Heritage Guild on the third Sunday of each month. Arrange a tour by calling (972)740-8017.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
