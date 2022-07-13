All Community Outreach is pleased to announce the expansion of facilities to an annex location at 117 N. Greenville Avenue.
The ACO Annex will be the temporary location of 2022 service projects such as the Fill The Bus School Supplies Drive and Distribution in August, the ACO Mega Holiday Food Giveaway in November and the ACO Toy and Gift Drive in December. Following renovation construction in 2023, the annex will serve as the future home of an expanded ACO Resale Store and Donation Processing Center.
The ACO Annex is located in a high traffic area and central location in Collin County, at the corner of McDermott and Greenville Avenue in what was formerly the Big Lots store in Allen.
“It’s exciting! We are thrilled with the opportunity that our Board of Directors chose to purchase the 31,000 square foot building for a long-term expansion to grow our programs and services,” said ACO CEO Marjorie Burr.
All Community Outreach has needed additional space for years, and this will allow for future expansion at the Main Street location of the ACO Food Pantry and ACO Cares Center to better serve Collin County families in need.
“ACO supporters and shoppers have been asking for the return of the Treasure Chest discount store, and with expansion of our flagship resale store to this new location, a large discount area will return, along with an expanded used book store, more furniture, housewares and clothing. It will take some time to raise funds and remodel the space, but we are excited about the future growth of our agency,” said Burr.
In 2017, the organization purchased a vacant five-acre property to build a new campus for ACO. However, over time the agency grew to need more space than what was feasible to build on the land, so it will be sold to help pay for the annex. An additional fundraising campaign will be held and community partners will be sought to sponsor and support the renovations to transform the ACO Annex to retail and donation processing space. Today, ACO is serving four times the number of families assisted just a few years ago. The need that followed the pandemic and has continued with the strained economy has brought many more families to the agency in need of assistance with essentials such as housing and utilities, food and employment.
“While the demand for programs and services has increased, the office space and staff have remained the same, putting an additional strain on the agency. This opportunity has come at just the right time to ensure that ACO continues its mission to provide vital services for our community,” said Board President Ross Mesquita.
