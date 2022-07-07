Hello Allen American readers!
It is with great excitement that we can finally announce that the Allen American will be moving to a Sunday morning publishing and distribution cycle beginning with our first Sunday edition on July 17.
This means that our last Thursday edition will be published and delivered on July 7. You will receive the next print edition of the Allen American no later than 7 a.m. Sunday, July 17.
Why are we making this move? There is no question that Sundays are more conducive to a print newspaper reading experience. We understand that many of our readers are juggling packed schedules of work and home life during the week, but Sundays tend to be a time when we all can take a breath and slow down a little. And that slower pace lends itself to taking a few minutes with our printed newspaper products and catching up on all of the latest news, information, sports and more you may have missed during the week in the Allen American and all of the Star Local Media publications.
June 27 marked the five-month anniversary since my wife, Elizabeth, and I purchased Star Local Media and the Allen American. We are proud to continue to publish both the print and online versions of the American, and hope you have noticed some of the changes our staff continues to make to improve the publication.
Since Day 1 of operating the Allen American and Star Local Media, it has been our mission to "make the Star Local Media family of publications a true reflection of the communities we serve." We want to inform you of the news you need to know to enjoy living and working in Allen, Texas. Beyond the city council minutes and school board meetings, it is our goal to tell the stories of people who are having a positive impact on Allen. We want to spotlight what makes Allen, Texas, a special place to live, work and play.
And we want to make sure and produce and deliver the printed version of the Allen American on a day that will allow you the most time to enjoy picking it up off your front sidewalk, grabbing a morning cup of coffee and reading your trusted local news source in your favorite chair. And that day is Sunday.
Plus, remember that we update our website, www.starlocalmedia.com, daily with the latest news, information, and sports coverage from Allen and beyond. You can even subscribe to one of our three newsletters to get daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Finally, make sure and like the Allen American and Star Local Media on Facebook to keep us in your news feed so you don't miss a headline.
On behalf of my family and the family of employees here at the Allen American and Star Local Media, we thank you for reading and supporting us! If you are currently not receiving the print edition of the Allen American, please consider subscribing to guarantee home delivery. A year subscription is only $45! If you prefer to read our content online, but would like to support our news efforts, consider becoming a Star Supporter today (scroll down on subscription page to see Star Supporter entry portal)!
Keep reading!
Rick & Elizabeth Rogers
Owners
Star Local Media & Allen American
