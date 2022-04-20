The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, are proud to announce the promotion of executive Jonny Mydra to be their new President.
In his previous role as Vice President of Ticketing, Mydra led the team to all-time franchise records in season and group ticket sales, while finishing 1st in the ECHL for year-over-year revenue growth.
“I am extremely pleased that we have an individual on our team who can step in seamlessly. Jonny is a leader among leaders. He has the skill set and enthusiasm to take the Allen Americans to the next level,” said Team Owner Jack Gulati.
“I’m incredibly thankful to Mr. Gulati and Commissioner Crelin for this opportunity,” said Mydra. “We understand that the fans are crucial to our success, and we will do everything we can to provide them with championship-level quality both on and off the ice. We have a very talented staff in place, and I feel confident in our ability to remain innovative and creative in our approach, while respecting and honoring the decorated history of this team.”
Before joining the Americans, Mydra worked seven seasons in the NFL, most recently with the New York Jets. Earlier in his career, Mydra worked in progressive roles with the Oakland (Las Vegas) Raiders. In those positions he oversaw or operated in multiple facets of the business including marketing, group sales, season ticket sales, business analytics, premium seating, ticket operations, and corporate development.
A native of Minnetonka, Minnesota, he holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota, and a master’s degree from Columbia University.
