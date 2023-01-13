Allen Americans join fight to help resident with leukemia

The Allen Americans saw a new addition to its team the weekend of Jan. 7 as 14-year-old Reagin Taylor got to be player for a day.
Taylor was diagnosed with B cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in July. Being loyal fans to the Allen Americans, the team and Red Lamp Foundation offered Taylor a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“As soon as I found out about Reagin and the Taylor family, everything took over. We have the opportunity and the means to help support the family,” Ana Gonzalez, executive director of the Red Lamp Foundation, said. “I had the players send encouraging words via video, we invited (the family) to a game, and signed her as a player.”
The team and foundation signed Taylor as a part of the “The Dream Team: Player For A Day” program, which welcomes any child or Allen ISD student going through a difficult time and in need of the team’s support.
When a child is selected to be a Player for the Day, they sign a contract, receive an autographed jersey, get a tour of the locker room, are invited to watch practice, receive a red whistle to start and stop practice, are invited to the game, drop the puck, ride the Zamboni, fist bump the players as they enter the ice and cheer on the team, Gonzalez said. Each Player for the Day receives a unique experience with the team.
When Taylor joined the team, her fellow players presented her with a bracelet inscribed with "She Doesn't Fight Alone."
“Getting a behind the scenes look at the locker room was amazing and getting the opportunity to meet the players personally was also inspiring to see how they work as a team,” Taylor said. “It feels great to be part of an awesome team. I really enjoyed getting to meet the players and coach, and know my new teammates are on my side.”
In addition to helping Taylor, the team showed support for her parents, who own Sloppy Mess Kitchen: Joes, Burgers & Seafood in Allen.
“Community support makes me feel blessed,” said Laura Taylor, Reagin’s mother. “It’s been my nature to keep my problems to myself and just try to work the hardest I can to rely on myself. But having a child with leukemia is not a problem one person can solve alone. It takes doctors, nurses, family, friends, colleagues, neighbors, and more, all coming together as a giant circle of people whose individual skill sets and compassion, when all combined, fill the many needs of a child facing such a terrible disease. The emotional support and kindness from the Allen Americans and the fans is a true blessing, and helps us to keep up the strength to keep fighting for Reagin.”
The Taylor family has a bracelet donation program, where proceeds will go towards medical expenses for Reagin’s treatment. Bracelets can be found at the restaurant for a minimum donation of $5. Donations can also be given at account.venmo.com/u/StaceyAllen23
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
