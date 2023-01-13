 Skip to main content
Allen Americans join fight to help resident with leukemia

Reagin Taylor got join the Allen Americans as part of the team's “The Dream Team: Player For A Day” program

The Allen Americans saw a new addition to its team the weekend of Jan. 7 as 14-year-old Reagin Taylor got to be player for a day.

Taylor was diagnosed with B cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in July. Being loyal fans to the Allen Americans, the team and Red Lamp Foundation offered Taylor a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Reagin Taylor was presented an autographed jersey from the team.

Reagin Taylor got a tour of the Allen Americans locker room. 
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

