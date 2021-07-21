A Dallas man was taken into custody by Allen police Tuesday afternoon following a chase that reportedly ended in the Raintree Estates residential neighborhood.
Authorities say they were dispatched after a motorist called 911 at approximately 12:30 p.m. that afternoon and reported that a driver shot at their vehicle while driving in the 1200 block of U.S. 75. The suspect, 32-year-old Vance Djuan Herbert of Dallas, reportedly took the West Exchange Parkway exit as officers were en route.
While driving off, Herbert allegedly crashed into two vehicles in the intersection of Alma Drive and Rainforest Lane, then fled the scene on foot toward West McDermott Drive and Beacon Hill Drive. In response, the Allen Police Department and Plano Police Department personnel searched the perimeter with use of police drones.
Following this, Herbert was arrested approximately 30 minutes after the 911 call without incident in the 400 block of Spinnaker Drive. Authorities are charging him with one count of evading arrest, two counts of fleeing a motor vehicle accident and one count of possession of a controlled substance. He was also arrested on outstanding warrants from Dallas County for traffic offenses such as speeding and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Herbert was taken into custody at the Collin County Detention Center, where he is held on a $19,500 bond for the on-view offenses. Records do not indicate if the suspect has an attorney at this time.
Police are currently investigating the reported shooting.
