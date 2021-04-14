According to a report presented to Allen City Council on Tuesday night, the Allen Animal Shelter saw a 28% decrease in animal surrenders in 2020.
“A lot of it, we really felt was because of all of the sheltering at home,” said Allen Animal Shelter Advisory Committee Chairperson Deborah Michnick. “People were working at home, and they wanted to have their little furry sidekick next to them to keep them company during those days.”
Conversely, the shelter saw a considerable increase in animal impoundments by officers, with 2020 numbers exceeding 530 while 342 impoundments occurred in 2019. While there was a slight decrease in stray animal intakes, there was a more significant plummet in animal adoptions, with 2020’s count of 222 being approximately 20% less than 2019’s count of 456.
Beyond these data points, animal returns and reported bite cases stayed rather uniform between both years, and the average daily shelter population decreased from 42 to 38.
