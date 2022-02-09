Improvements are coming to Allen’s Bethany Lakes Park to make the facility more inclusive thanks to a local mother’s request.
On Tuesday, the Allen City Council approved a $220,501 agreement that will provide for inclusive improvements to the park, including providing sensory elements, auditory and musical pieces, a roller table, molded bucket swings, an inclusive merry-go-round and a poured in place playground surface so that people using wheelchairs to access the features.
“With this type of inclusive play, it is going to be very popular,” Parks and Recreation Director Kate Meacham said.
Meacham said the item came after a mother who has a child with limb differences approached the city during a Community Development Corporation town hall last year.
“While all of our parks are adaptive and have different…fully ADA accessible, we do have different challenges depending on the differences that either some children or adults have,” Meacham said, adding that the mother expressed interest in the city pursuing different features in its parks.
The improvements to Bethany Lakes Park will serve as an expansion, not a replacement, to the current park as it stands today. The result will be an added 1450 square feet to the area.
Meacham said the interaction with the local mother had also brought to light a need for education about the city’s playgrounds and their accessibility.
“So actually our intern this semester is going around and auditing all of our parks, and we’re creating a website so individuals could actually go and say ‘If I have an individual with sensory issues, here are the parks we recommend with pictures, parking, have everything laid out for them,’” Meacham said. “So that’s a project we’ve taken on as an outcome of this mom coming forward to better educate.”
The council approved the improvements unanimously.
“I think it’s a great thing,” Mayor Ken Fulk said. “It’s really interesting because citizens brought this to us rather than us trying to read all the tea leaves and trying to guess what everybody wants and then doing it, they actually came to us, expressed the need, and it’s a great need in our community.”
