Established by the Allen City Council in 1997, Keep Allen Beautiful is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community organization that works to educate and involve Allen residents in preserving our environment and improving our community's appearance.
For the third time in ten years, the city of Allen has received the Keep Texas Beautiful Governor’s Community Achievement Award. The award was presented to Keep Allen Beautiful for its citywide efforts in litter prevention, cleanup, solid waste management, community education, beautification and improvement. The award comes with a $290,000 prize to be used in local roadway and median landscaping projects. Allen also won the award in 2012 and 2016.
CityCouncil recognized the group’s work during the July 26 meeting. In addition to the Governor’s Community Achievement Award, Keep Allen Beautiful received the Sustained Excellence Award and the Gold Star Award. These awards signify a continual commitment to community beautification and cleanliness. Keep Allen Beautiful has received the Gold Star Award every year for the past 18 years.
