KAB.jpg

Established by the Allen City Council in 1997, Keep Allen Beautiful is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community organization that works to educate and involve Allen residents in preserving our environment and improving our community's appearance.  

 

 
 City of Allen

For the third time in ten years, the city of Allen has received the Keep Texas Beautiful Governor’s Community Achievement Award. The award was presented to Keep Allen Beautiful for its citywide efforts in litter prevention, cleanup, solid waste management, community education, beautification and improvement. The award comes with a $290,000 prize to be used in local roadway and median landscaping projects. Allen also won the award in 2012 and 2016. 

Established by the Allen City Council in 1997, Keep Allen Beautiful is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community organization that works to educate and involve Allen residents in preserving our environment and improving our community's appearance.  

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments