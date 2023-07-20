Allen water tower file.jpg
File photo

As technology evolves, businesses continue exploring the several tools available to create a more efficient model. As businesses have made strides to adopt artificial intelligence, the city of Allen and the Allen Economic Development Corporation have taken steps to adopt a more modern approach to business retention and expansion. Here's how the city of Allen projects AI will affect business: 

AI Technology and Its Impact on Business

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments