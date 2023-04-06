Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: April 6, 2023 @ 8:09 am
Business owners are invited to an Adult Field Day with team building, networking and fun challenges for everyone.
Team of 4 Registration will be $250 for Allen Fairview Chamber of COmmerce members and $350 for non-members. Fees include snacks, lunch and a swag bag for all competitors.
The event will kick off with a 10 a.m. team check-in and paperwork.
The competition will begin at 11 a.m.
After a noon lunch, competitions will pick back up at 1 p.m.
Awards will be given at 2:30 p.m. before wrapping up at 3 p.m.
Awards will be given to first, second and last place.
Tractor supply to host farmers market
On Apr. 8, 2023, the Lucas Tractor Supply store will host a Farmers' Market featuring locally-grown, fresh produce, as well as other seasonal products.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., shoppers can stop in for baked goods, homemade crafts, jewelry and woodworks, all produced by neighbors in the Lucas area.
Participating vendors will have tables set up at the tented space by the storefront where they will showcase their goods.
This event is open to the public and will take place at 495 S Angel Pkwy. For more information, contact the Lucas Tractor Supply at 469-640-1150.
Chamber to host “Eggs and issues”
The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce will host an "Eggs and Issues" candidate forum from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Allen/Dallas.
This meeting features updates from national, state, and local elected officials, as well as local and state "Meet the Candidates” events.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
