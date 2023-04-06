Corporate Challenge
Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce

Business owners are invited to an Adult Field Day with team building, networking and fun challenges for everyone.

Team of 4 Registration will be $250 for Allen Fairview Chamber of COmmerce members and $350 for non-members. Fees include snacks, lunch and a swag bag for all competitors.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

