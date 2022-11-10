Women Entrepreneurs' Summit: We Inspire

The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce’s We Inspire summit offers a place for women entrepreneurs to connect with like-minded women. We Inspire will offer entrepreneurial resources, hands-on workshops, influential panel discussions, and plenty of networking opportunities for all sorts of women-owned businesses.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

