The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce’s We Inspire summit offers a place for women entrepreneurs to connect with like-minded women. We Inspire will offer entrepreneurial resources, hands-on workshops, influential panel discussions, and plenty of networking opportunities for all sorts of women-owned businesses.
Doors open at 8 a.m. Nov. 16 at 351 Southwind Ln, with the opening keynote beginning at at 9 a.m. Visit WEInspireTX.com for more details including speakers, agenda, and more. Cost to attend includes light breakfast, lunch and networking happy hour along with gifts throughout the day and a line up of speakers. Allen Fairview Chamber Members can join for $79 and nonmembers for $99.
Allen Fairview Chamber welcomes Thorough Plumbing
The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce announced Thorough Plumbing’s has joined the chamber membership. Thorough Plumbing focuses on repair, installation and remodeling.
Ambassador and Business Success Advocate Meeting
Ambassadors are the directors of first impressions for the Allen Fairview Chamber, playing vital roles in serving as representatives in the community and as mentors to new Chamber members during their first year. Community members are invited to attend an Ambassador and Business Success Advocate Meeting from noon-1 p.m. Nov. 14 at 1553 N Central Expwy to learn about what chamber ambassadors have to offer.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
