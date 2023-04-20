Business.jpg
Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce

The Allen Fairview Chamber invites young community members aged 21-45 to its second happy hour mix and mingle at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at Matt’s Rancho Martinez, 401 US 75.

The event will cater specifically to young professionals in the Allen community. Programs will be specifically designed with 21-45 year old professionals in mind with a focus on professional development in areas like networking, motivation and growth for your career or business.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

