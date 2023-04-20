The Allen Fairview Chamber invites young community members aged 21-45 to its second happy hour mix and mingle at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at Matt’s Rancho Martinez, 401 US 75.
The event will cater specifically to young professionals in the Allen community. Programs will be specifically designed with 21-45 year old professionals in mind with a focus on professional development in areas like networking, motivation and growth for your career or business.
This group is open to Allen Fairview Chamber members and non-members.
This is a free event.
Chamber to host 5:05 networking event
Allen community members are invited to the chamber’s 5:05 networking event from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at LG’s cigar lounge.
5:05 is a social networking/business building event sponsored by a local business that gives attendees a chance to visit a chamber member business and network with area business leaders out of the office and off the clock. Attendees will have the opportunity to exchange business cards, make new business contacts and enjoy refreshments.
The event is complimentary for all chamber members and $10 for non-members.
Join the Allen Fairview Chamber to learn about taking care of Allen’s seniors and yourselves.
From 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, the chamber will showcase and educate attendees about what services and goods available to all seniors and their families within the Allen and Fairview communities in hopes of making their lives easier to navigate and find trustworthy resources when needed.
The event will be held at 955 SH-121, Suite 130.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
