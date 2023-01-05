Join the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce at the kickoff of the reformation of the Allen Fairview Young Professionals from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 25.
The chamber offers a group exclusively for Young Professionals in the Allen community. Its program will be specifically designed with 21-to 45-year-old professionals in mind with a focus on professional development in areas like connecting, learning, getting and staying motivated to grow and get involved in the community.
This group is open to Allen Fairview Chamber Members and is free to attend.
Chamber 411: Maximize Your Membership
Interested in learning how a membership with the Allen Fairview Chamber can help you reach your business goals?
Join the Allen Fairview Chamber for a Chamber 411 Orientation meeting to learn about the benefits of membership from 4-5 p.m. Jan. 17 at Pie 314 Everyday Eatery Fairview, 148 Fountain Court.
Held every other month, this orientation is designed to help new, prospective, and existing members learn how to utilize their memberships for maximum effectiveness. This event is a perfect introduction to the Allen Fairview Chamber, as well as a starting place for new members looking to get involved.
Chamber presents Senior Service Alliance
The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce is hosting a seminar aimed to showcase and educate community members about services and goods available to all seniors and their families within its communities.
Community members are invited to this seminar from 8:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at 920 Stockton Dr.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
