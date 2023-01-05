Join the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce at the kickoff of the reformation of the Allen Fairview Young Professionals from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 25.

The chamber offers a group exclusively for Young Professionals in the Allen community.  Its program will be specifically designed with 21-to 45-year-old professionals in mind with a focus on professional development in areas like connecting, learning, getting and staying motivated to grow and get involved in the community. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

