Boeing hosted a “STEM Signing Day” ceremony last Thursday at the Allen ISD STEAM Center.

Forty high school seniors signed letters of intent to pursue two- or four-year degrees in a science, technology, engineering or math field.  Boeing representatives, the Allen ISD Superintendent and the Plano ISD Superintendent joined family and friends to recognize these students’ talents and drive for success.

Allen Food + Wine Walk

The second-annual Allen Food + Wine Walk will take place on May 14 from noon to 5 p.m. at The Village at Allen. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit Treasured Vessels Foundation, a nonprofit that helps victims of sexual exploitation.

More information can be found online at t.ly/3OpP.

Ribbon cutting schedule

As of Tuesday, the Allen-Fairview Chamber of Commerce’s ribbon-cutting schedule for May and June is as follows:

  • Thursday, May 5 – StretchLab Allen
  • Friday, May 6 – Swig
  • Thursday, May 12 – Family Care and Wellness
  • Wednesday, May 18 – Prime My Body
  • Thursday, May 19 – One You Love Homecare
  • Tuesday, May 24 – Leia’s Kids
  • Thursday, May 26 – Dental Care of Texas Allen
  • Thursday, June 9 – Rogers Benefits and Consultants
  • Thursday, June 23 – Towneplace Suites

