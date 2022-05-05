Boeing hosted a “STEM Signing Day” ceremony last Thursday at the Allen ISD STEAM Center.
Forty high school seniors signed letters of intent to pursue two- or four-year degrees in a science, technology, engineering or math field. Boeing representatives, the Allen ISD Superintendent and the Plano ISD Superintendent joined family and friends to recognize these students’ talents and drive for success.
Allen Food + Wine Walk
The second-annual Allen Food + Wine Walk will take place on May 14 from noon to 5 p.m. at The Village at Allen. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit Treasured Vessels Foundation, a nonprofit that helps victims of sexual exploitation.
More information can be found online at t.ly/3OpP.
Ribbon cutting schedule
As of Tuesday, the Allen-Fairview Chamber of Commerce’s ribbon-cutting schedule for May and June is as follows:
Thursday, May 5 – StretchLab Allen
Friday, May 6 – Swig
Thursday, May 12 – Family Care and Wellness
Wednesday, May 18 – Prime My Body
Thursday, May 19 – One You Love Homecare
Tuesday, May 24 – Leia’s Kids
Thursday, May 26 – Dental Care of Texas Allen
Thursday, June 9 – Rogers Benefits and Consultants
Thursday, June 23 – Towneplace Suites
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
