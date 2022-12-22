allen business.jpg
The Allen Fairview Chamber welcomed Boomerang Cares, a nonprofit dedicated to giving families experiencing hardship a better holiday season.

Boomerang Cares is located at 207 E Virginia Street, Suite 214, McKinney.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

