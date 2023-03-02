Allen business.jpg
Courtesy of Two Rows

Residents are invited to a ribbon cutting to celebrate Two Rows Classic Grill’s 21-year anniversary and the opening of a new patio from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 8 at 711 Central Expressway South.

Since May 1995, Two Rows has been a part of the community offering a wide variety of selections made from scratch.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments