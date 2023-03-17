Join like-minded business professionals for the Allen Fairview Chamber’s monthly after-hours networking event from 5:05-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at 845 W. Stacy Road, Stacy Green, Suite 110.
5:05 is a social networking/business building event sponsored by a local business that gives you a chance to visit a chamber member business and network with business leaders out of the office and off the clock. You will have the opportunity to exchange business cards, make new business contacts and enjoy refreshments. Come and go as you please but you don't want to miss this opportunity to connect. Just a few minutes at 5:05 may mean a new business contact for you!
Collin County Days
The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Plano, Frisco, and McKinney Chambers, will host Collin County Days in Austin, Texas.
This annual event provides an opportunity for the business community to connect with the state's top leaders and showcase the strength and impact of the Collin County region. The event will include briefings, meetings with key state leaders, and a reception honoring the Collin County delegation.
Whether you are a small business owner, a large corporation, or a community leader, your voice and presence will help make a difference, the chamber said.
Join the chamber to learn all we can about taking care of Allen’s seniors and yourselves.
From 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday, March 24 at 920 Stockton Dr., Hospice Administrator Shonda Hendrix will showcase and educate attendees about services and goods available to all seniors and their families within the Allen community in hopes of making their lives easier to navigate and find trustworthy resources when needed.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
