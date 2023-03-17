Business.png
Courtesy of the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce

Join like-minded business professionals for the Allen Fairview Chamber’s monthly after-hours networking event from 5:05-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at 845 W. Stacy Road, Stacy Green, Suite 110. 

5:05 is a social networking/business building event sponsored by a local business that gives you a chance to visit a chamber member business and network with business leaders out of the office and off the clock. You will have the opportunity to exchange business cards, make new business contacts and enjoy refreshments. Come and go as you please but you don't want to miss this opportunity to connect. Just a few minutes at 5:05 may mean a new business contact for you!

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments