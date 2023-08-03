Business.jpg
Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce

Sharon Mayer, Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce CEO, has been designated as a Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) by ACCE, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

ACCE is an association based in Alexandria, Va., that has over 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

