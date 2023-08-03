Sharon Mayer, Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce CEO, has been designated as a Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) by ACCE, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
ACCE is an association based in Alexandria, Va., that has over 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry.
The CCE program assesses and tests the applicant's knowledge of core chamber management areas — management, planning and development, membership, communications and revenue and operations. Chamber professionals who are designated CCEs earned this prestigious recognition through hard work, countless hours of dedication to their field and leadership of their chamber to achieve the chamber’s goals.
Mayer is one of 10 chamber professionals to earn the Certified Chamber Executive designation in 2023. These leaders represent chambers of commerce in seven states, including Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas.
The first CCE designation was conferred more than 40 years ago. It is recognized as the highest and most elite professional designation in the chamber of commerce profession. It’s the only globally recognized certification program exclusive to the chamber of commerce industry.
Chamber members are invited to share some community love by coming out to local spots for lunch every other week at noon. Attendees to this Aug. 11 event will get to network while supporting local business. The Aug. 11 event will take place at Pie 3.14, 148 Fountain Court.
