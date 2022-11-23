Business.png

Five-star accreditation

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce with its designation of Accredited with five stars for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

