The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce with its designation of Accredited with five stars for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community.
The purpose of the U.S. Chamber's Accreditation Program is to facilitate continuing excellence in the chamber industry and to foster a pro-business environment across America. In order to receive Accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in their operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs, communications, and technology. This extensive self-review can take 6-9 months to complete.
Local chambers are rated Accredited, 3-Stars, 4-Stars, or 5-Stars. State chambers are recognized as either Accredited State Chamber or Accredited State Chamber with Distinction. The final determination is made by the Accrediting Board, a committee of U.S. Chamber board members.
The mission of the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce is to advocate, educate, and build relationships that enable our communities and members to prosper.
Salad and Go comes to Allen
Salad and Go announced five new locations coming before the end of the year to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
Of the five new openings, four mark the brand’s first-time entry into their respective cities of Grand Prairie, Allen, Rockwall and McKinney. A timeline for the upcoming openings to occur is as follows:
The Allen store is slated to open at 2021 W. McDermott Drive on Nov. 26.
The five new DFW store additions will bring Salad and Go’s Texas footprint to more than 30 open and operating locations in the state, with more still to come. With over 70 stores total spanning Arizona, Texas and most recently Oklahoma, Salad and Go is on track to nearly double its 2021 location count by the close of this year and again by the end of 2023.
Holiday expo, fashion show and luncheon
Join the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Heritage Ranch Golf and Country Club for a holiday celebration where attendees can get to know the Allen business community while enjoying fashions shows, gifts and more.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
