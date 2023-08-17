JaRyCo, an Allen-based developer, broke ground this week on FarmWorks One, a 102,000-square-foot, three-story office building at The Farm in Allen, a 135-acre mixed-use project at the southeast corner of Sam Rayburn Tollway and Alma Drive. The office building is planned for completion in July 2024.
The Class A office building will be located across from The Farm’s Central District, adding to the walkable environment near dining, retail and entertainment venues, including The HUB, which opened last year. High 5 and Chicken N Pickle, which are both planned to open early next year, are also in The Farm’s Central District. The office is an easy one-block walk to the newly opened West Lake Park, which includes natural prairie vegetation around a 1.5-acre lake.
FarmWorks One includes a number of special features specifically designed for today’s office environment, including outdoor ground-level workspace and amenity spaces as well as balconies on every office floor equipped with electricity and Wi-Fi for outside work. This state-of-the-art working environment will include touchless features throughout the facility, from the parking garage to the elevators to the restrooms and ultimately to tenant suites. Oversized stairs to reduce elevator use and promote exercise and HVAC systems with high-efficiency air filtration and ionization treatment all promote a healthier environment for office tenants.
The Newmark team of Nathan Durham, Duane Henley and Natalie Serio has the assignment for marketing and leasing FarmWorks One. Rogers-O'Brien Construction serves as general contractor for the project while Omniplan is the project architect.
At completion, The Farm in Allen is planned to have 1.6 million square feet of office space, 142,000 square feet of retail, a 150-key hotel, 60,000 square feet of restaurants, 112 townhomes and 2,400 urban residential units. The development will also embrace the property’s natural beauty with a 1.5-acre lake, boardwalk restaurants, more than 2.5 miles of hike and bike trails, a 16-acre greenbelt along Watters Creek and four additional park areas.
Chamber to host Business Expo & After Hours
The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce will partner with the Credit Union of Texas Event Center and Allen City Lifestyle Magazine to bring businesses a multi-group networking event from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center, 200 E Stacy Rd #1350.
Attendees will have a chance to build relationships with professionals from all over the area. The theme this year will be Tailgating. Attendees are encouraged to come in their favorite team gear and get ready to have some fun.
