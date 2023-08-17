business.jpg

JaRyCo, an Allen-based developer, broke ground this week on FarmWorks One, a 102,000-square-foot, three-story office building at The Farm in Allen, a 135-acre mixed-use project at the southeast corner of Sam Rayburn Tollway and Alma Drive. The office building is planned for completion in July 2024.

The Class A office building will be located across from The Farm’s Central District, adding to the walkable environment near dining, retail and entertainment venues, including The HUB, which opened last year. High 5 and Chicken N Pickle, which are both planned to open early next year, are also in The Farm’s Central District. The office is an easy one-block walk to the newly opened West Lake Park, which includes natural prairie vegetation around a 1.5-acre lake.


