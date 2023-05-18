Collin College.png
Collin College

Collin College will host the Northeast Texas Small Acreage and New Landowner Conference from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at the college’s Farmersville Campus located at 501 S. Collin Parkway.

The college has partnered with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for this industry trade show and conference. New landowners as well as small acreage landowners who want to discover the latest agriculture techniques can find what they are looking for at this event. Presentation tracks are available for beginning landowners as well as in-depth topics on land management, livestock, and specialty crop management. Experts will address a variety of topics including Landowner 101, farm/ranch operations, crops, and livestock, what to do with your land, operations planning, soil management, agriculture/wildlife valuation, sprayer calibration, specialty crops, local resources, brush management, and multi-species grazing. Pesticide applicator license holders who register and attend the Continuing Education Unit (CEU) sessions can earn up to four CEUs.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments