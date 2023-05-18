Collin College will host the Northeast Texas Small Acreage and New Landowner Conference from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at the college’s Farmersville Campus located at 501 S. Collin Parkway.
The college has partnered with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for this industry trade show and conference. New landowners as well as small acreage landowners who want to discover the latest agriculture techniques can find what they are looking for at this event. Presentation tracks are available for beginning landowners as well as in-depth topics on land management, livestock, and specialty crop management. Experts will address a variety of topics including Landowner 101, farm/ranch operations, crops, and livestock, what to do with your land, operations planning, soil management, agriculture/wildlife valuation, sprayer calibration, specialty crops, local resources, brush management, and multi-species grazing. Pesticide applicator license holders who register and attend the Continuing Education Unit (CEU) sessions can earn up to four CEUs.
Collin College serves more than 57,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity, and a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Construction Management. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government, and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit www.collin.edu.
Lucas Tractor Supply Store to host pet treat tasting event
Tractor Supply Company is hosting a pet treat tasting event here in Lucas. Planned for May 27, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., this event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company.
In addition to the tasting, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy cookout, dog wash, pet adoption and pet photos. This event is open to the public and will take place at 495 S Angel Pkwy. For more information, please contact the Lucas Tractor Supply at 469-640-1150.
The rural lifestyle retailer, which is a one-stop shop for all things pet, including a wide variety of food, treats, toys, crates, carriers, training tools and health supplements, will help alleviate needs and support important program initiatives.
Young Professionals Rise and Shine Mastermind
Join the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce for coffee and get to know the group from 8:30-9:30 a.m. May 24 at the Hampton at 830 W. Stacy Road.
The chamber offers a group exclusively for young professionals in the community.The program will be specifically designed with 21-45 year old professionals in mind with a focus on professional development in areas like connecting, learning, getting & staying motivated to grow yourself and your business and getting involved in the community.
Fees for Allen Fairview Chamber Members are $10 and $15 for nonmembers.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.